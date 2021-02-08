'Mental health is not a joke': Liza Soberano, netizens slam poster of movie 'Tililing'

MANILA – Liza Soberano has reacted to the recently released poster of the upcoming movie “Tililing” which shows its lead stars sticking out their tongue.

In her Twitter page, the Kapamilya actress shared the movie poster while expressing her disagreement.

“Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health. But the poster? It’s a no for me,” she wrote.

“Mental health is NOT a joke. Stop the stigma,” she added.

Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health. But the poster? It’s a no for me. Mental health is NOT a joke. Stop the stigma. pic.twitter.com/EHndPS2khs — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) February 8, 2021

Aside from Soberano, many other netizens were dismayed with the poster, with some of them saying it could have been done in a more tasteful manner. Other Twitter users have also labeled the poster and the title as "inappropriate" and "disturbing."

Just saw the #Tililing poster and while I want to hope for the best especially with one of the actors being open about their struggle with their mental health.



The poster + title could've been done more tastefully. Apologize + change it please. — AJ Sunglao, RPsy (@junsunglao) February 8, 2021

saw someone defending tililing's film poster by saying don't "judge the book by its cover". yes, I agree but sometimes it sad to see how mental illnesses are stigmatized as something funny and connote it with word "tililing". (1/2) — 'tal 🌹 (@crystalolita_) February 8, 2021

I just saw the movie poster of "Tililing" and it just so disrespectful, you don't label anyone because of what they're going through, mental health is not a theme, not a plot nor a joke to laugh at, you don't have the right, I didn't thought I could look at him lower than before. — ㅠ🙄 (@meoweuu) February 7, 2021

Tililing is used as an insult to those someone who have mental health illnesses (like aggresive type). Let's just say, yes, we should wait for the film to be released and watch, but the title and poster itself are offensive specially to those someone who have it — Barayl.IceBear~ (@BaraylU) February 7, 2021

In response to Soberano’s statement, “Tililing” director Darryl Yap emphasized in a Facebook post that it is also the movie’s goal to spread awareness about dealing with mental health.

“Sa iyo Miss Liza Soberano, ang iyong pag-asa na sana’y makapagbigay liwanag ang aming pelikula sa pagpapalawak ng kaalaman sa pangkalusugang pangkaisipan ay hindi masasayang,

HINDI KA NAMIN BIBIGUIN,” he said.

“Ang aking mga artista sa pelikulang ito ay nagdaan sa mga pagsubok na nagpatatag din sa kanilang kalusugang pangkaisipan,” he said. “Sigurado kaming hindi nila tatanggapin ang isang proyektong ikapapahamak ng kanilang prinsipyo at pagkatao; Matatalino ang aking mga artista, at matapang ang kanilang direktor.”

Yap said viewers will understand why the movie has such a title and poster once they see the film.

“Kapag napanood niyo na po ang #Tililing ay mauunawaan ninyo bakit ito ang titulo, bakit nakalabas ang kanilang dila; at bakit namin tinitindigan ang kalidad at mensahe ng pelikula,” he said.

To end his post, Yap assured that he is one with mental health advocates in their cause.

Produced by Viva Films, “Tililing” stars Gina Pareño, Baron Geisler, Candy Pangilinan, Donnalyn Bartolome, Yumi Lacsamana, Cai Cortez and Chad Kinis.

