'Mental health is not a joke': Liza Soberano, netizens slam poster of movie 'Tililing'

MANILA – Liza Soberano has reacted to the recently released poster of the upcoming movie “Tililing” which shows its lead stars sticking out their tongue.
In her Twitter page, the Kapamilya actress shared the movie poster while expressing her disagreement.
“Really hoping that this movie will spread awareness and enlighten us on the struggles of dealing with mental health. But the poster? It’s a no for me,” she wrote.
“Mental health is NOT a joke. Stop the stigma,” she added.
Aside from Soberano, many other netizens were dismayed with the poster, with some of them saying it could have been done in a more tasteful manner. Other Twitter users have also labeled the poster and the title as "inappropriate" and "disturbing."
In response to Soberano’s statement, “Tililing” director Darryl Yap emphasized in a Facebook post that it is also the movie’s goal to spread awareness about dealing with mental health.
“Sa iyo Miss Liza Soberano, ang iyong pag-asa na sana’y makapagbigay liwanag ang aming pelikula sa pagpapalawak ng kaalaman sa pangkalusugang pangkaisipan ay hindi masasayang,
HINDI KA NAMIN BIBIGUIN,” he said.
“Ang aking mga artista sa pelikulang ito ay nagdaan sa mga pagsubok na nagpatatag din sa kanilang kalusugang pangkaisipan,” he said. “Sigurado kaming hindi nila tatanggapin ang isang proyektong ikapapahamak ng kanilang prinsipyo at pagkatao; Matatalino ang aking mga artista, at matapang ang kanilang direktor.”
Yap said viewers will understand why the movie has such a title and poster once they see the film.
“Kapag napanood niyo na po ang #Tililing ay mauunawaan ninyo bakit ito ang titulo, bakit nakalabas ang kanilang dila; at bakit namin tinitindigan ang kalidad at mensahe ng pelikula,” he said.
To end his post, Yap assured that he is one with mental health advocates in their cause.
Produced by Viva Films, “Tililing” stars Gina Pareño, Baron Geisler, Candy Pangilinan, Donnalyn Bartolome, Yumi Lacsamana, Cai Cortez and Chad Kinis.
Related video: