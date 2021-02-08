Lea Salonga confident Regine call pull through as she gears up for Valentine concert

MANILA - Lea Salonga expressed her words of support for Regine Velasquez as her fellow veteran singer gears up for her upcoming Valentine concert “Freedom.”

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Velasquez shared to her followers how stressed she’s been as her virtual concert is fast approaching.

“I’m getting stressed out (confounded face emoji) lapit na kasi bahala ka na Lord,” she wrote.

Confident that Velasquez can pull through anything, Salonga replied to the Songbird’s tweet and said: “Kaya mo yan, babe.”

Kaya mo yan, babe. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 6, 2021

During a recent virtual conference for the show, Velasquez said her long-time fans can expect a fresh repertoire that reflects her personal journey when they watch “Freedom.”

“It is really more personal for me,” she said of the show’s title. “I wanted to be free of all these things — anxiety, fear, expectations of people. I wanted to be free of that.”

As a performer, Velasquez said she wanted to be “free” to explore genres her listeners are not accustomed to hearing from her, as she teased an unusual lineup of songs.

In her personal life, she shared that like most, she is longing to be “free” from the pandemic that continues to claim lives and livelihood.

“We all want to be free. We want to be able to go out and do what we used to do. Go to work, eat in a restaurant, without being afraid,” she said.

The same limitations due to the pandemic led to Velasquez’s traditional Valentine concert being held for the first time virtually. However, she said she has prepared no less for “Freedom” as she has for her physical concerts.

The digital show will run for about two hours, with some 20 numbers, according to Velasquez.

While VIP tickets to “Freedom” are now sold out, general admission tickets remain available on KTX.ph at P1,200 each.

Velasquez’s upcoming digital concert will be streamed live on KTX.ph on February 14.

Related video: