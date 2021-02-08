Karla Estrada proud of daughter Magui for getting accepted in Australian university

MANILA – Karla Estrada proudly announced to her social media followers the most recent achievement of her eldest daughter Magui.

In an Instagram post, Estrada shared that Magui has been accepted at the University of Melbourne, which is considered a prestigious university in Australia.

“Congratulations my dearest ate Magui for getting into Australia's #1 university! You got it anak! Wooohoooo,” she wrote in the caption.

“Maglayag ka anak at balang araw matutulungan mo ang mas nakararami,” she added.

Estrada also assured her daughter that she will always have her back no matter what happens.

To end her post, the “Magandang Buhay” host thanked Magui for bringing her so much joy.

“Andito lang ako anak naka-alalay sa 'yo san man at ano man ang marating mo. Thank you for always making me happy ang proud! I love you!!! Congratulations,” she said.

Following Estrada’s update, several celebrities quickly sent their congratulatory messages to Magui as well.

Among them were Kathryn Bernardo, who is the girlfriend of Magui’s brother Daniel Padilla. “Wow!!!!” she exclaimed.

“Congratulations!!! She’s going to love Melbourne,” said Anne Curtis.

“Yessss!!! Congratulations Magui,” wrote KC Concepcion.

“Congrats Magui. Nakakaproud nmn kayu ui sobra,” said Melai Cantiveros, Estrada’s fellow “Magandang Buhay” host.

According to the acceptance letter for Magui which her mom also posted, she will be joining “a community of outstanding scholars” should she decide to accept the university’s offer.

Related video: