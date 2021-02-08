Julia Montes shows support for Coco Martin's film with Angelica Panganiban

MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes took to Instagram to express her support for rumored boyfriend, actor-director Coco Martin.

In her Instagram Story posts, Montes uploaded a screen grab and clip from the official teaser of Martin's upcoming movie "Love or Money" with Angelica Panganiban.

In her post, Montes simply wrote the movie's airing date.

To be distributed by Cinexpress, “Love or Money” will be streaming on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, TFC IPTV, Cignal PPV, and Sky Cable PPV beginning March 12. The romantic-comedy film is directed by Mae Cruz Alviar.

Fans and followers of Montes and Martin expressed their excitement as the actress continue to show her support for the "Ang Probinsyano" starr.



Last November, Montes also greeted the actor on his birthday. Without saying anything else, the actress simply captioned her post with emojis of a birthday gift, a heart and a birthday cake.

Montes has yet to make her showbiz comeback but she has been using her platform to show support for her fellow actors, including Martin.

Every time she posts anything that’s related to Martin, fans are sent abuzz because they love how she still makes an effort to support her rumored boyfriend.



In previous interviews, Montes neither confirmed nor denied that she is in a relationship with Martin. The actor, likewise, has evaded questions about the real score between them.

Montes and Martin were first paired in the 2012 series “Walang Hanggan.”

