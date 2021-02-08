H.E.R. impresses with 'America the Beautiful' performance at Super Bowl

Grammy winner H.E.R. impressed viewers on Sunday (Monday in Manila) as she performed her own rendition of “America the Beautiful” ahead of the Super Bowl LV.

Singing before a huge crowd at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, H.E.R. wowed the audience with her electric guitar solo and her flawless vocals as she effortlessly hit all of the tune’s high notes.

NHL shared a clip of the 23-year-old Fil-American singer’s performance on Twitter, and several netizens were particularly impressed by her unique version of the classic song.

The NFL championship game had been hyped as a battle between Tom Brady, recognized as the greatest quarterback of all-time, and Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes, 25, widely regarded as the best in the game.

Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chief, 31-9, to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving the evergreen 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring. – With Reuters

