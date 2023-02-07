Popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie and his wife, Marzia, are expecting their first child together.

PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, shared the good news through social media over the weekend as he shared a video showing moments of his wife's pregnancy.

"We are having a baby!! ❤️✨😊," PewDiePie captioned his post.

In his recent vlog, PewDiePie said they found out about his wife's pregnancy last November.

“Marzia’s the most loving and caring person I know, so I have absolutely no doubt she will be an amazing mother. But I promise to help along the way and be the best dad I can possibly be. I can’t wait to meet this kid," PewDiePie shared in his vlog.

PewDiePie and Marzia exchanged vows in August 2019 in London after a year of being engaged.

Currently, PewDiePie is the second most-followed individual on YouTube with over 111 million subscribers.