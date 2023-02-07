O/C Records artists lead UP Fair lineup

Kean Cipriano and Unique Salonga. Photos from Instagram accounts of Kean Cipriano and Unique Salonga.

MANILA -- Nine acts under the roster of O/C Records are headlining the Friday concert for the University of the Philippines (UP) Fair 2023.

As the popular week-long event returns two years later since the pandemic, the record label brought in its certified hitmakers and rising singer-songwriters for the February 17 concert at the UP Sunken Garden.

Among these artists are Kean Cipriano, Unique Salonga, rising singer-songwriter Kenaniah and Leyte-based mrld.

Cipriano, apart from being the CEO of O/C, has proven his spot in the OPM scene, while Salonga popularized the songs like “Mundo,” “Sino,” and “Midnight Sky.”

Kenaniah is behind the hit song “Bahala Na,” now with 20 million streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, mrld, silently among the top two most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 3.7 million monthly listeners.

Earl Generao who popularized “Katabi,” Pappel who recently released a track “Wow I finally learned how to write a love song,” newcomer Chrstn who collaborated with Adie in “Tinatangi,” young novelty singer-songwriter Eugene Layug who released a song titled “Kabet Pala Ako,” and the band 7th — which now has over 250,000 monthly listeners on Spotify with their hit song “Mata sa Mata” — are also performing for the expected crowd of about 10,000-12,000.

Joining the O/C acts in the UP Fair Friday lineup are Autotelic, Tanya Markova, Mayonnaise, I Belong to the Zoo, December Avenue and many more.

Tickets to the event are available on-ground at various locations in UP Diliman until February 20, and online via polaris.ticketmax.ph, for P150 for UP students and P250 for non-UP students.

