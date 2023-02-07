Miley Cyrus continues Billboard top streak to 3rd week

Photo from Miley Cyrus' Instagram account.

American pop star Miley Cyrus continued her hot streak as she topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week in a row with her comeback single "Flowers."

According to Billboard, "Flowers" drew 56.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, 48 million streams, and sold 37,000 last January 27 to February 2, citing figures from Luminate.

"As magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance. This song & its success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger," Cyrus said in tweet.

"It’s fun to dance like nobody is watching but it’s a lot better when you all are dancing with me. I love you," she added.

"Kill Bill" by SZA stayed in the second spot anew, while "Creepin'" by The Weeknd, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage rose to the third spot.

Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" fell to No. 4 followed by "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, "Die For You" by The Weeknd, "I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, and "Rich Flex" by Drake and 21 Savage.

Former top charter "As It Was" by Harry Styles stayed at the ninth spot, while "Just Wanna Rock" by Lil Uzi Vert completed the Top 10.

Cyrus earlier announced that her new album "Endless Summer Vacation" will be released on March 10.

"Flowers" was released on January 13, the birthday of her ex-partner Liam Hemsworth.

The song has a similar sound to "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor, some critics said. Fans have also been pointing out how the song seems like a response to Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" as it tweaks some of the lyrics of the song.

