MANILA – A firm Marjorie Barretto rejected the idea of his son Leon Barretto joining the entertainment industry.

In a vlog of Leon, Marjorie was quick to say no when he asked about the possibility of him entering the showbiz just like her older sister Julia.

“Oh, my God, please. I don’t like,” Marjorie told Leon.

According to her, this is also the sentiment of Leon’s sisters.

“Hindi ko talaga gusto. Pag naiisip ko si Leon mag-aartista, talaga 'yung katawan ko nire-reject niya. Hindi ko alam,” Marjorie said.

“Hindi talaga, Leon. Alam mo, honestly, kami lahat ng kapatid mo pag sinasabi mo mag-artista ka, we're one. No way!”

Marjorie explained that she is afraid that Leon might stop schooling if he joins showbiz.

“I would like to see the second batch of my children outside the industry. I want to see you in a business. I want to see you in a different path. Ang galing-galing mo sa school, natatakot ako na baka pag pumasok ka (sa showbiz) bigla kang mag-stop sa school. 'Wag na,” Marjorie further said.

Marjorie was also vocal about her dream of seeing Leon as a doctor and Claudia as a lawyer.

“Imagine kung doctor siya, ang gwapo.. .bagay ka talaga,” she teased her son.

Marjorie has three children with Padilla: Julia, Claudia and Leon. She also has a child with Kier Legaspi, Dani, and with former Caloocan Mayor Recom Echiverri.



