MANILA -- An ecstatic Lovie Poe exclaimed in jest that she can now peacefully pass away after receiving a compliment from Regine Velasquez.

An avid admirer of Velasquez, Poe proudly shared a screenshot of the celebrated singer’s comment through her Instagram Stories.

The comment was a compliment to her voice, as she sang her own rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” during the “Some Kind of Valentine” concert held over the weekend.

“Oh wow galing!!!!!!!!!” Velasquez said of Poe’s performance.

To which, Poe said: “Pwede na ako mamatay. I’ve achieved my life’s purpose. #ReginianForevs”

In a past interview, Poe admitted that music is really her first passion. In fact, she was first introduced to the public in 2008 as a recording artist. But the acting bug caught her and she set singing aside.

However, Poe eventually made her way back into music, with the actress also releasing her own tunes.

Currently, Poe is busy working on “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” which will air starting February 13.