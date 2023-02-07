LOOK: Yassi Pressman fangirls over H.E.R.

MANILA – Yassi Pressman turned into a fangirl when she met Filipino-American R&B singer H.E.R. at a party hosted by a fashion magazine over the weekend.

Pressman shared a photo of themselves on Instagram and praised H.E.R. in the caption, expressing her joy that the singer takes pride in her Filipino heritage.

“We are here for H.E.R. Whenever I see people represent the country it makes my heart so happy,” Pressman wrote.

“You looked so beautiful yesterday and in all the VOGUE photos, needless to say your music is amazing,” she added.

Pressman described H.E.R. as someone who’s sweet, kind and humble, and even has the “cutest mom.”

At the end of her short note, Pressman thanked H.E.R. “for bringing the Philippine flag with you through all of your success.”

"H.E.R., or Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, continues to rise. Just this year, the young superstar nabbed a role in an Oprah Winfrey-produced movie, shredded the stage alongside Lenny Kravtiz, and toured the world with Coldplay," Vogue Philippines said in the caption as she graced its February cover.

"Oh, and she also played Belle in the 30th anniversary TV special of the beloved Disney film, leading a star-studded musical cast. The next step?" it added.

Last April, H.E.R. won the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight for You."

She now has five Grammys under her belt: Best R&B Performance for "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar, and Best R&B Album for her self-titled album in 2019; Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagine" with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello.