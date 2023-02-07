Liam Payne congratulates Harry Styles for Grammy win

Photos from Liam Payne and Harry Styles' Instagram accounts.

British singer Liam Payne congratulated his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles for his recent win in the Grammy Awards.

Styles won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for "Harry's House," adding to his Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy win for "Watermelon Sugar" in 2021.

"Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations," Payne said in an Instagram post.

Payne recently got backlash after claiming that he "outsold" One Direction in an interview with a controversial YouTube star.

Styles and Payne rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful”, "Kiss You" and "You and I.”

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

