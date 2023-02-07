Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA -- JC Santos has joined the primetime series "Dirty Linen" as an investigator tasked to unveil the crimes of the Fiero family.

In the latest episode of the show aired Monday, Santos's character Lemuel is assigned to check on the death of Stella (Rans Rifol).

Later on, it was revealed that he was also assigned to investigate the porn business led by Ador, who also killed the maid.

Unfortunately, Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) was also caught on CCTV near the crime scene making her one of the suspects to Stella's death.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: