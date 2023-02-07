MC gets supportive words from his 'It's Showtime' co-hosts in the February 7 episode of the noontime program. ABS-CBN

MANILA — In a touching moment on "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, comedian MC was given reassuring words and a group hug by his co-hosts, after Vice Ganda noticed he appeared to be in low spirits.

During the "Girl on Fire" segment of the noontime program, Vice Ganda brought up a Facebook post of MC addressed to someone specific. While neither gave specific details, Vice Ganda went on to hug MC to comfort him.

"Alam niyo, okay ako. 'Pag niyayakap niyo ako, parang ano..." said MC, who was also approached by his comedy partner Lassy.

Echoing Vice Ganda, Lassy told MC, "Mahal ka namin," and added, "Kahit hindi ka niya mahal."

MC was then surrounded by all the co-hosts for a group hug, with Vice Ganda telling him, "Sabi ko naman sa 'yo, 'di ba, okay lang kahit hindi mo sinusunod ang mga payo ko."

"Sa mga pagkakataong nararamdaman mong mali ang mga desisyon mo, nandidito kami para yumakap sa 'yo," he said.

Jhong Hilario, meanwhile, emphasized: "MC, family mo kami, ha."

Vice Ganda, a long-time confidant of MC, added: "Nandito kami, sa saya, sa lungkot, sa pag-iisa, sa lahat. 'Di ba, sabi natin, 'Hanggang tumanda.'"

Until the Tuesday episode wrapped, the reason behind Vice Ganda comforting MC was not divulged.

MC, along with Lassy and Cianne Dominguez, became regular co-hosts of "It's Showtime" in late 2022.

