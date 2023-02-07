Screengrabs from Kim Chiu's Instagram account

MANILA – Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla reunited with their “momsy” Angelica Panganiban during the baptism of the latter's child.

Chiu took to Instagram to share a compilation of what happened during the christening of Panganiban and Gregg Homan’s first child.

“Welcome to the Christian world baby bean! congratulations momsy @iamangelicap and @gregg_homan sa napakagandang bata na si bean,” she said in the caption.

Chiu, who attended the baptism with Padilla, could not hide her happiness for Panganiban, who is now a full-time mother.

“Never been this extra happy for you momssy angge!! Seeing your photos and habang ineedit ko tong reels na to! Mapapasabi ka nalang talaga na, iba mag bigay ng regalo si God,” Chiu continued.

According to “It’s Showtime!” host, Panganiban deserved everything she has right now, believing that exciting times await the Kapamilya actress.

Chiu also added that she and Padilla enjoyed the event, calling it the “best binyag ever.”

It was last September when the three first got together after Panganiban announced she was pregnant with her first child.

Aside from Chiu and Padilla, Judy Ann Santos, Cherry Pie Picache, Glaiza de Castro, John Prats, and Isabel Oli were also present at the baptism.



RELATED VIDEO