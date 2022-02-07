MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemates Alexa Ilacad and Anji Salvacion were all smiles as they posed for a photo together, ahead of their joint number on Sunday on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Ilacad and Salvacion, along with breakout singer-songwriter Angela Kan, performed as the newly formed “Triple A” in the long-running concert variety show.

Before their turn on stage, Ilacad and Salvacion shared a dressing room, going by social media updates from Darla Sauler and Jasmin Pallera of “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The latter posted a photo of Ilacad and Salvacion striking a pose as they readied for their number.

The snap was shared by both Ilacad and Salvacion on their respective social media accounts, indicating they are on good terms amid persistent speculation surrounding their ties.

The rumors appear to stem from a December episode of “PBB,” where Ilacad along with other ex-housemates were tasked to ask questions to the Final 5, including Salvacion.

At the time, Ilacad quizzed Salvacion about her tumultuous relationship with KD Estrada, saying, “Why do you play with his feelings?”

Estrada and Salvacion had a past prior to entering “PBB.” During their stint in the reality show, Salvacion rejected Estrada anew, clarifying they had no chance of having a romantic relationship.

Ilacad and Estrada, meanwhile, formed a deep friendship inside the house. They have since become openly affectionate of each other in the “outside world,” with their widely followed pairing dubbed “KDLex” set to headline a fan conference and star in a series.

With respective loyal supporters backing them individually and as pairs, Estrada urged a stop to “fan wars” in mid-January.

Around the same time, Ilacad clarified, through her Kumu stream, that she and Salvacion are “good,” adding, “Bakit naman hindi magiging okay?”

