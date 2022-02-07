WATCH: Carla Abellana gets new tattoo

MANILA – “New year, new tattoo!”

Carla Abellana has gotten herself a new tattoo after putting it off for several months due to the pandemic.

In her February 5 vlog, Abellana said she and her sister are glad that somehow they managed to have it done while still being safe.

“Of course, we took extra precaution by swab-testing the artists first, having our tattoos done at home in an outdoor well-ventilated area, and keeping our distance from them as much as possible. Good thing they're all fully vaccinated as well,” she said.

As seen in the video, Abellana decided to have a small, red heart tattooed behind her left ear.

“We're so happy with the results,” she said.

Abellana’s new vlog about getting a new tattoo came amid recent rumors surrounding her relationship with husband Tom Rodriguez. The two, however, have remained mum about the topic.

Abellana and Rodriguez tied the knot in October last year after dating each other since 2014.