Donny Pangilinan talks about his experience in romantic love in an interview with Karen Davila. YouTube: Karen Davila

MANILA — “Na-friend zone ako dati, e.”

This was Donny Pangilinan’s candid admission that spurred a viral meme, where people have been claiming responsibility for hurting the heartthrob actor’s feelings, followed with their public apology.

Pangilinan, 23, spoke about his past romance — or at least, his effort to have one — in a January interview with Karen Davila on the news anchor’s YouTube channel.

They were discussing Pangilinan’s experience in romantic love, when Davila asked whether he has ever been heartbroken.

“I guess that can count as heartbroken, kasi na-friend zone ako dati, e,” Pangilinan revealed.

“Oh gosh,” Davila said. “Hindi ko iisipin, sa hitsurang ‘yan, napi-friendzone!”

The short statement, it appears, has since taken a life of its own, after being posted as an image on Facebook by user Amato Amador.

To date, the post has garnered nearly 60,000 reactions, over 5,000 comments, and some 60,000 shares.

The bulk of the comments, both under the image and as a shared post, involve an apology to Pangilinan and a reason for supposedly rejecting him.

Others even brought up Pangilinan screen partner Belle Mariano, as the supposed reason for their romance having to take a backseat to the actor’s thriving career.

Below are examples of the comments, many of which have become copy-paste templates that have kept the meme going for weeks:

I guess it’s time to speak up. Donny, huwag mo namang bawasan ang story to the point na namumukha akong masama. You know my reasons. You know how exactly my parents kung gaano sila ka strict! I'm so disappointed, Donny. Alam kong nasaktan ka sa nangyari pero dont be selfish. I was in pain too. Hindi mo alam kung gaano kahirap mag let go kahit may nararamdaman na ko sa'yo. You have your followers. Grow up.

***

You also need to hear my side, ayoko sanang magsalita pero parang ako ‘yung mali eh.

Both of us agreed that we need to keep what's between us secret kasi may contract pa sya with Kisses. Pero 'di ko na kaya, nasasaktan din ako, kaya friends muna kami. At Belle came into the picture. Okay na sana kami, nag Batangas pa kami pero 'di talaga nag work.

To Donny, I'm sorry.

***

I’m sorry don, not ready ako that time. Naguguluhan ako, iniisip ko career mo. But I do really like you. Natakot lang ako. Napag usapan na natin ‘to before and we both agreed naman not to disclose it publicly pero ano ginagawa mo? Kahit kailan talaga di ka tumutupad sa usapan ih.

***

Para po maging malinaw lahat, to Donny Pangilinan, di dahil sa ayaw kita pero alam mo naman na tuwing pumupunta ka sa bahay namin e halos di ako palabasin ng mga magulang ko and you know na napaka strict ng parents ko huhu. I’m sorry talaga. Although pinaglaban mo yung nararamdaman mo sakin talaga, e family first muna ako huhu.

***

Masyado kang bata, Donny. Sorry, natakot na talaga ako sa bagets.

***

Ito ang biggest regret ko.