MANILA -- For the first time in the Philippines, ABS-CBN announced on Monday its partnership with YouTube to develop and produce a new original series that will stream exclusively on the video-streaming platform.

Titled “How to Move On in 30 Days,” the romantic-comedy will feature the fresh team-up of Maris Racal and Carlo Aquino. It will premiere on YouTube this 2022.

The series follows Racal’s character who gets unceremoniously dumped by her ex-boyfriend and promises to move on from him within 30 days.

She chronicles her journey on her vlog and later hires Aquino as her fictitious boyfriend with the intention of fully healing from heartbreak.

After 30 days of trying so hard to bury the past, it remains to be seen whether Racal’s character will be able to completely move on, or if her efforts will prove to be futile.



Directed by Benedict Mique and Dick Lindayag, the series also stars Albie Casiño, John Lapus, Jai Agpangan, Sachzna Laparan, Kyo Quijano, Sherry Lara, Poppert Bernadas, Hanie Harrar, Elyson De Dios, and James Bello.

This co-production deal between ABS-CBN and YouTube is the latest initiative of the Kapamilya network to expand its digital content offerings and reach more audiences on the video streaming site with the goal of serving more Filipinos on various platforms.



ABS-CBN has been streaming its live and on-demand shows via Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube. It also offers “Made for YouTube” entertainment, lifestyle, and music shows, and ABS-CBN Superview, which offers free streaming of hit movies.



The digital shows are all viewed on ABS-CBN Entertainment, the most subscribed (38 million subscribers) and most viewed (45 billion views) YouTube channel in Southeast Asia.