Kylie Jenner welcomes second baby with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner announced on Monday (Manila time) the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

In a post on Instagram, Jenner shared a black and white photo of her baby’s hand and tagged Scott. She captioned the photo with “2/2/22,” supposedly the day of her baby’s birth.

Kourtney Kardashian was among those who immediately congratulated Jenner, saying: “Mommy of two life.”

Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian siblings, has yet to reveal the name or gender of her newborn baby.

It was in September when Jenner first confirmed her second pregnancy via a montage she shared on Instagram.

Jenner and Scott already has a three-year-old daughter, Stormi.