MANILA – Jessy Mendiola flaunted her beach body in a recent photo shoot, capturing netizens’ attention.

On Instagram, Mendiola shared a series of photos showing her clad in a white, two-piece swimsuit and completing her outfit with white boots and a cowboy hat.

“Giddy up. It’s been a long time since I had a photo shoot like this,” Mendiola said in the caption.

The actress said that shoot was her “last hurrah” before she turns 30 this year.

Among the celebrities who were in awe of Mendiola’s pictures were her husband Luis Manzano, Alex Gonzaga, KC Concepcion, Iza Calzado, Meg Imperial and more.

Thanking everyone who appreciated her pictures, Mendiola added: “Salamat sa pagpapalakas ng loob ko. LOL. Muntik nang hindi ma-post ito.”

Mendiola was hailed as FHM’s sexiest woman in 2016.