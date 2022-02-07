MANILA – ABS-CBN’s noontime program “It’s Showtime” warned the public against circulating announcements that it is supposedly holding auditions for the all-female group Girltrends.

On Twitter, “It’s Showtime” said such announcements made using the handle "Showtime Dancer Hiring" are fake and that the account is in no way affiliated with ABS-CBN and the program.

Based on the screenshots provided, the recruiter is posing as a producer of the show, and is asking applicants to send pictures to see if they are qualified.

PUBLIC ADVISORY❗️❗️❗️



Madlang People! Please be advised that the circulating announcements of auditions for Girltrends under the account of "Showtime Dancer Hiring" are FAKE and NOT AFFILIATED with ABS-CBN and It's Showtime. pic.twitter.com/nJBPGdbnM9 — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) February 6, 2022

Girltrends debuted on “It’s Showtime” in 2016. It has seen members come and go through the years of being part of the noontime program.

Relaunched in May 2019, members of Girltrends regularly perform on “It’s Showtime,” usually during the opening segment. Aside from dancing, its members can also sing.

“It’s Showtime” airs on ABS-CBN from Monday to Saturday.