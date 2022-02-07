Heart Evangelista confirms filming a show for Netflix

MANILA – Heart Evangelista has confirmed that she indeed worked on a project for Netflix.

Evangelista, however, refused to divulge any more information about it, as reported by Push.

"Definitely, I did film for a show in Netflix. Hindi ko alam sa totoo lang kung kailan siya lalabas," the actress was quoted as saying.

"Kasi with anything abroad siguro, parang 'di mo siya aasahan, because it's really destiny for me if you want to achieve anything in Hollywood,” she added.

In August last year, Evangelista left her fans wondering if she will be part of the second season of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” after she posted photos with its cast.

“Bling Empire” is a Netflix reality show featuring the lives of "crazy rich" Asian-Americans in Los Angeles.

Evangelista has repeatedly denied being “crazy rich,” saying that she can afford her luxury lifestyle from working as an actress, and not just her parents’ fortune.

Produced by Filipino-American Brandon Panaligan, the first season of “Bling Empire” premiered on Netflix in January last year. Several American media reported the show has been renewed for a second season.