Awkwafina goes on hiatus on Twitter

Photo from Awkwafina's Instagram account.

American actress Awkwafina on Sunday said she will go on hiatus on Twitter after addressing the alleged use of "blaccent" and African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

Some critics and activists claimed that Awkwafina uses AAVE and "blaccent" to sky-rocket her career.

"Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter -- per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always," Awkwafina said in a tweet.

"To clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!" she added.

Prior to her hiatus announcement on the platform, Awkwafina addressed the criticisms she received throughout her career and said: "There is a sociopolitical context to everything, especially the historical context of the African American community in this country."

"It is a group that is disproportionately affected by institutionalized policies and law enforcement policies — all the while having historically and routinely seen their culture stolen, exploited and appropriated by the *dominant* culture for monetary gain without acknowledgement nor respect for where those roots come from, the pioneers of its beginnings and the artists that perfected and mastered the craft," the actress said.

"It is a problem we still see today — though some may pass it off as a convoluted mixture of the 'internet TikTok slang generation' that liberally uses AAVE, to add that hip hop — a genre of music that is ubiquitous and beloved across the country — has now anchored itself as a mainstream genre in music history. And in life, lingustic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture," she said.

The actress promised to educate herself more noting that there are more things to learn for her as a non-black person of color (POC).

"But as a non-black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group. But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was," she said.

"My immigrant background allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop. I this as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them — what is correct and where they don’t belong. And though I’m still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities. We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging hearing, and empathizing … And I will continue tirelessly, to do just that."

Awkwafina was the first Asian-American woman to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress, winning in the musical or comedy category for her role in the 2019 movie “The Farewell.”