‘Why’d you take so long?’ Dionne Monsanto answers boyfriend’s wedding proposal

MANILA — “Yes! Why’d you take so long?”

This was Dionne Monsanto’s answer to her now-fiancé Bryan Stalder’s wedding proposal, the actress shared on Saturday as she announced their engagement.

Monsanto made the announcement through Instagram, with photos of her in an embrace with Stalder as she flashes her engagement ring. The snaps were taken in Kandersteg, Switzerland, where Stalder is based.

Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018, she said, but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

“Eleven years of knowing each other,” Monsanto. “Grateful that we were friends first and that we’ve seen each other grow.”

“There’s no foundation better than friendship. Grateful that the universe gave me the kindest man ever,” she said.

Tagging Stalder’s Instagram account, Monsanto added: “Here’s to forever + 49 years, my love”.

