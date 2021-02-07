Netflix review: 'Rakenrol' brims with youthful energy, joy

A scene from 'Rakenrol'

Odie (Jason Abalos) and Irene ((Glaiza de Castro) had been best friends since their high school all the way to their college days. While their classmates were all into pop music, they both were rabidly obsessed fans of the local rock band scene. One day, when she heard a song Odie composed for her, Irene convinced Odie that they should form a band themselves. Together with their favorite ex-punk rocker now barista Mo (Ketchup Eusebio) on lead guitar and explosive school bully and father-to-be in denial Junfour (Alwyn Uytingco) on drums, they became the Hapipaks.

Aside from the four main characters, there were a host of supporting actors who added to the fun. Matet de Leon played herself who presented herself to be the group's manager. Jun Sabayton played Mo's housemate who called himself Yagit when he was steeped into his bizarre fascination with the visual arts. Ramon Bautista played their inimitable outlandish music video director Flame Tigerblüden. Diether Ocampo played against his usual type as self-absorbed, narcissistic band frontman Jacci Rocha. Even real-life rockstar Ely Buendia had an inspirational cameo.

This was a coming-of-age film that brimmed with youthful zest and joy. From the get-go, the infectious and effusive energy of Abalos and de Castro drew you into their lives and never let go as you root for them to achieve their common dream together.

With Odie's unrequited secret love for Irene at its emotional core, this trippy, happy-go-lucky film by writer-director Quark Henares (co-written by Sandwich guitarist Diego Castillo) brought the audience into the underground rock music scene as it followed the Hapipaks and the rocky launch of their career, with all the crazy weirdos they encountered along the way.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."

