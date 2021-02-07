'Nakakataba ng puso': Lotlot de Leon touched by ABS-CBN welcome for daughter Janine

MANILA – If Janine Gutierrez feels overwhelmed by the warm welcome the Kapamilya network gave her, it is ten times more for her mother, actress Lotlot de Leon.

In an interview with “I Feel U” on Sunday, de Leon said it was very heartwarming to see how ABS-CBN gives importance to her daughter especially with how she was welcomed on “ASAP Natin To” two weeks ago.

“Nakakataba ng puso. Yung importansya na binibigay nila kay Janine at ipinapakita, sobrang nakaka-touch. I know that Janine now will work extra hard to prove herself that she’s worth all of that. Nakikita ko naman na talagang excited siya to start working also with ABS,” de Leon said.

As a mom, she said all she’s ever wanted for her children is to see them happy while achieving their dreams, and she is glad to be witnessing that firsthand in Gutierrez now.

“Talagang nakikita ko siya na masaya siya. Ang dami na rin niyang natutunan sa ilang taon na nandito siya sa industriya. She’s learned from all the mistakes as well. So nakakatuwa,” de Leon said.

“Sabi ko sa kanya, everything that she is getting now is because of all her hard work and I am very proud of her for that.”

When asked to describe Gutierrez as her eldest child, de Leon, without a second thought, said her daughter is very responsible.

“She’s very responsible na ate. When I separated with their father, she was still very young. We did not live in the same house but she was like a mom also to her siblings,” she said.

“She’s also very strict when it comes to the studies of her mga kapatid. So ako naman, nung gumaganun na siya, ako na yung tahimik kasi hindi pwedeng kaming dalawa sa mga kapatid niya. Without me being there all the time because I also had to work, she would make sure that maayos ang mga kapatid niya," she added.

"I’m very proud of her,” de Leon said of Gutierrez.

Now that two of her children are in show business and are part of the ABS-CBN family, de Leon could not help but wonder if this is all “meant to be.”

“I am just so happy with the trust that the Kapamilya network is giving to my children. Salamat at nakikita nila yung talent at kung anong pwedeng maibahagi ng mga anak ko sa industriya. I am very grateful for that also,” she said.

De Leon’s son Diego is currently part of “ASAP Natin To.”

