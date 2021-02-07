Lea Salonga joins Regine Velasquez, Zsa Zsa Padilla to sing hits of The CompanY

MANILA – Three of the country’s premier divas joined forces on Sunday to sing the timeless hits of The CompanY.

Along with the members of the vocal group themselves, Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez and Zsa Zsa Padilla treated “ASAP Natin To” viewers with their rendition of “Muntik na Kitang Minahal” and “Pakisabi Na Lang.”

Prior to their number, Salonga has been active on social media expressing how excited she is to be part of the concert variety show's 26th anniversary episode.

The Broadway star, who appeared virtually on the show, took the opportunity as well to promote her movie “Yellow Rose.”

Directed by Dianne Paragas, “Yellow Rose” centers on a Filipina teen (Eva Noblezada) from Texas whose country music dreams are derailed by a threat of deportation.

The film is now available for streaming on the ABS-CBN platforms KTX.ph and iWantTFC, as well as Cignal PPV and Sky Cable PPV.

While it is not a true story, Paragas said “it is based on very real things that are happening to real people all over America.”

The film began its festival circuit in 2019 before its US release in October 2020. By that time, the film had already reaped 13 jury and audience awards from various festivals including acting prizes for Noblezada.

Aside from Noblezada and Salonga, also part of the movie's cast are actress Princess Punzalan and American country singer Dale Watson.

The film was co-produced by ABS-CBN Global’s Cinematografo Originals, and is being distributed locally by ABS-CBN Films’ Cinexpress.