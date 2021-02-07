KZ, Rico Blanco told hold first-ever drive-in concert

MANILA – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the postponement of several concerts in 2020, but this did not stop performers from around the world from finding other ways of continuing what they do best.

In the Philippines, many artists resorted to doing virtual concerts during the latter half of the last year just so they would stay connected with their supporters.

To mark the first Valentine's Day during these unusual times, singers KZ Tandingan and Rico Blanco will come together to stage the metro’s first-ever drive-in concert.

Titled "Love Street," the show will be held 6 p.m. on February 13 at the 30th Street Open Carpark, BGC Corporate Center which will be turned into a big concert ground with vibrant lights and a cool stage with giant LED screens.

For those who wish to watch the concert at the comfort of their own cars, they can exchange their P2,500 worth of receipts (single or accumulated) from participating Bonifacio High Street establishments at One Bonifacio High Street’s concierge booth.

Only 4 persons per car will be allowed.

The concert will also be streamed on Q Radio 105.1 and on BGC’s official FB page real time.