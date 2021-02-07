Janine Gutierrez sings 'No Hearts' for first 'ASAP' solo performance

MANILA – Janine Gutierrez marked another first as a Kapamilya as she graced the “ASAP Natin To” stage with a solo performance.

During the show's live episode on Sunday, during which the mainstays celebrated ASAP's 26th anniversary, Gutierrez looked cheerful and bubbly as she sang “No Hearts” by the Gibbs sisters.

After her number, she was welcomed to the show anew by veteran singers Regine Velasquez and Martin Nievera, who asked her how she felt now that she’s officially part of the long running concert variety show.

“What an honor to be on the stage that you perform in, mga iniidolo ko,” she said.

Gutierrez then declared that she is a certified Popster and she hopes to be able to perform with Sarah Geronimo on “ASAP Natin To” in the future.

She likewise told Velasquez that she would want to sing with her one day too.

“Kapag naging backup singer mo ako, pwede na akong mamatay,” she told Velasquez in jest. “Pero grabe po kasi talaga yung mga ASAP performers. Everyone is so talented. Kahit sinong makasama mo sa ASAP stage, talagang grabe yung performance.”

“Sobrang thankful ako sa ASAP for such a warm welcome,” she said.

Since January 24, the ABS-CBN show has been airing in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).