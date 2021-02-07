Birthday boy Martin Nievera leads 26th anniversary celebration of 'ASAP'

MANILA - Martin Nievera marked his birthday on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday with an exceptional number.

Closing out the show, the veteran music artist led the rest of the show’s mainstays in singing “Rewrite the Stars” from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”

Aside from celebrating another year of his life, the show also marked its 26th anniversary. Nievera, dubbed as the Philippines' Concert King, is an original host of ASAP.

“If you’ve been watching us for the last 26 years, the best is yet to come. I speak for everybody on this stage. Sometimes I speak too much. But if a man could be in love with over 200 people, this is the man and these are the 200 people,” Nievera said.

Talking to the show's avid viewers through the years, he added: “I would do anything for as long as you are there. You are the inspiration and the secret to the many, many years that ASAP has celebrated and will continue to celebrate. We can’t do it without you. Maraming, maraming salamat.”

Since January 24, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).