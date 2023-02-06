MANILA -- OPM singer Jona was grateful for her return to the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage with a grand welcome with felow singing contest icons.

In the latest episode aired Sunday, Jona sang her first single "Close To Where You Are" with "Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 3 winner Elaine Duran, "Star In A Million" season 2 winner Frenchie Dy, and "Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids" grand finalist Sheena Belarmino.

"This was a surreal moment for me to once again sing my very first single/ winning song from Pinoy Pop Superstar written by the great and incomparable Mr. Danny Tan," she said in an Instagram post.

"Thank you very much @asapofficial @abscbn for the warm, sweet welcome, for letting me sing it live on ASAP stage, together with @elaineduranreal @itsmesheena15 and my ate @frenchiedy. Happy 28th Anniversary, ASAP family!!"

They were also joined by Regine Velasquez, Angeline Quinto, Ehla Nympha, Janine Berdin, Sheryn Regis, Erik Santos, Jason Dy, Reiven Umali, JM Yosures, and Khimo Gumatay.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

