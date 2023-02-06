Sarah G apologizes to veteran composer Louie Ocampo

MANILA -- Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo apologized to veteran composer Louie Ocampo after she was not able to join his 45th anniversary concert held at at The Theatre at Solaire over the weekend.

Posting photos of them together on Instagram, Geronimo congratulated Ocampo for his successful concert "Composer Ka Lang."

"Congratulations Sir Louie Ocampo on the success of your show last night!! Thank you for being the coolest musical director that you are. I am so blessed to have been given many opportunities to work with the one and only Maestro Louie Ocampo!," Geronimo wrote on her post on February 5.

Geronimo also shared the reason why she was not able to be part of Ocampo's concert.

"I sincerely want to apologize for not being able to join you on stage due to a cold. Babawi po ako sa inyo next time, Sir Louie at sa lahat ng Popsters. Salamat po!" she added.

The star-studded concert featured some of the biggest artists in the music industry like Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Sharon Cuneta.

