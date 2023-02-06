MANILA -- Actress Ryza Cenon is joining the cast of the upcoming ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," with Coco Martin as the lead actor.

In her social media post on Monday, Cenon uploaded photos of her with Martin.

In the caption, Cenon expressed her gratitude for being cast in the teleserye.





"1 week nalang mapapanood nyo na ang Batang Quiapo. Abangan! Maraming salamat sa opportunity," Cenon wrote.

Cenon's part in the primetime series was first glimpsed in the second teaser of "Batang Quiapo," released last Friday.

“Batang Quiapo" is set to air this February – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.”

The original “Batang Quiapo” starred the late film icon Fernando Poe, Jr., whose daughter, acclaimed actress Lovi Poe, will portray Martin's leading lady.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC starting February 13, Monday.

