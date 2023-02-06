Stella (Rans Rifol) asks for help from Mila (Janine Gutierrez, not in image) in the February 3 episode of 'Dirty Linen.' ABS-CBN

"Dirty Linen," which has drawn wide acclaim for its quality production, storytelling, and the performances of its cast, has gone viral on social media yet again, this time for a humorous moment during an otherwise tension-filled chase scene.

In the February 3 episode of the ABS-CBN series, Stella (Rans Rifol) attempted to extort a large sum from Ador (Epy Quizon), in exchange for her silence on his porn and prostitution business.

Stella, who had been safe in hiding after escaping the Fieros, pushed through with the plan despite being advised against it by Mila (Janine Gutierrez) and Lala (Jennica Garcia).

Their worst fear came true: Ador lured Stella with the amount they agreed on, with the actual intention of silencing her, for good, by killing her.

The ensuing struggle gave Stella a chance to run and hide, and call Mila for help. Asked where she is, Stella was uncertain — going by her text message to Mila that has since made the rounds online.

As seen on Stella's phone screen, she replied: "sa may benitez keme".

Stella's choice of words, including the colloquial "keme," during a life-or-death situation drew laughs among viewers of "Dirty Linen," based on a viral tweet on Monday.

'Yung papatayin ka na pero di ka sure kung nasan ka. HAHAHAHAHA! FOTA!



😭💀😂#DirtyLinen pic.twitter.com/9z2QzMGSMd — @iskolarium (@iskolarium) February 6, 2023

"'Yung paapatayain ka na pero di ka sure kung nasan ka," Twitter user @iskolarium wrote, with a clip of the scene. "Playtime! Nakailang rewind kami. Tawang tawa ako!"

As of writing, the tweet has been viewed nearly 180,000 times, with many users similarly expressing amusement with the jarring contrast of language and circumstance.

In the past two weeks since its January 23 premiere, "Dirty Linen" has been a consistent trending topic on Twitter, earning raves for its production, cast, and story.

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

