MANILA -- Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay marked their second anniversary as a couple last February 4.

On Instagram, Ramsay shared his anniversary message for Adarna, asking her to marry him again.

"2 years strong with my X girlfriend. Dai @maria.elena.adarna pls Marry me again" Ramsay wrote.

Adarna also shared her message to Ramsay to mark their special day as she posted a throwback photo of them.

"2 years ex boyfriend. This photo is from 2 years ago today… I still remember clearly when you told me 'I love you.' I love you too!" she wrote.

Adarna and Ramsay became a couple on February 2021 after just weeks of dating. Nine months after confirming their relationship to the public, the two got married on November 11, the same year.

From the archives: