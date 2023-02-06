MANILA – Screen superstar Anne Curtis was filled with excitement as she observed her daughter Dahlia perform a gymnastics maneuver she had learned in class.

Curtis took to Instagram to showcase a video of Dahlia executing the "smell the tummy" method, as she animatedly encouraged her from the background.

“My little gymnast! Excuse the high-pitched voice. Just nervous and excited for her,” she captioned the clip.

“Just an FYI, she was taught the proper method of ‘smell the tummy’ and weeks of assisting and guiding her head in class too,” she added before tagging her husband Erwan Heussaff.

In March 2020, the couple welcomed Dahlia in Melbourne, Australia, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

Since becoming first-time parents, the two have been chronicling their daughter’s early childhood, from her first steps, her first vacation, to her first day as a preschooler.

It was only in August when Curtis and Heussaff decided to send Dahlia to school.

Recently, the family of three has been busy going on vacations both here in the Philippines and abroad, to make a lot of memories that Dahlia could take with her when she grows up.