Showbiz opening up to more live on-site events

MANILA - Slowly but surely, showbiz on-site events are coming to life again with a myriad of personalities coming face-to-face with traditional and social media the past week or so.

It was good to see Cinema 76, a favorite haunt of cinephiles, open again at the recent invitational screening of the psycho suspense thriller “Takas” starring Teejay Marquez and Miss World Philippines 2021 runner-up Janelle Lewis.

In compliance with government mandated protocols, around 40 media and other guests went through the health protocol requirements including antigen tests before getting inside the venue adjacent to the LRT Aurora Anonas station.

A live press conference followed the screening, a brave move on the part of director Ray An Dulay and new producer Kate Javier, who want to bring back a sense of normalcy to showbiz amid the doldrums of the pandemic.

They are also eyeing a theatrical run for “Takas” which will be streamed online first on ktx.ph, February 15 to 19.

Teejay Marquez and Janelle Lewis (center) at 'Takas' screening.

Marquez and Lewis were also fired up facing the press after a long time, with Marquez admitting that the role of the kidnap victim of the crazed fan played by Lewis is his most challenging role so far.

Lewis, meantime, caused a sensation, admitting that she is now dating actor Kiko Estrada after he broke off with Heaven Peralejo.

Also veering away from the clinical and sometimes tiring Zoom online format was the launch of the all girl group Pasada Babes, a rag tag gang of five talents honed in street and school dancing.

Around 40 media bearing their respective vaccine cards gathered at the event at a restaurant in Quezon City.

Pasada Babes members strike a pose during a recent event in Quezon City.

Performing their hit “Papa Pasada,” Tey Bigas, Kim Brazil, Shyn Virtuzado, Ja Ramos and Mary Dondom pulsated with their vocals and moves with an energy that is best appreciated in a live performance.

The novelty rap song, distributed by Tiktok, Spotify and other music channels, is dedicated to public commuters.

The Pasada Babes hope to rise from the pandemic with a full blown career anchored on live events. Eventually, they hope to collaborate with their idols Joshua Garcia, Sarah Geronimo, Rayver Cruz and BTS.

Miss World Philippines Tracy Perez attends an on-site press conference following her arrival from the United States.

After her quarantine following her arrival from her vacation in the United States, Miss World Philippines 2022 Tracy Perez also faced some 20 showbiz and pageant media staff in a controlled setting in a restaurant in Quezon City.

A pictorial with her glam team followed after the press conference where Perez talked non-stop about her plans to reboot herself for the Miss World coronation next month, after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Puerto Rico.

It was great, she said, to see media friends in person, exchanging banter on a wide array of topics like fashion, mental health and eating street food.

Hopefully, these recent events will be a precursor of more live events that will bring back the color and energy of the biz as the pandemic eases.

The showbiz community is also looking forward to the much anticipated public screening of the much acclaimed Erik Matti and John Arcilla film “On the Job: The Missing 8” at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on February 18 for its celebration of Filipino excellence with the Asian Cultural Council Philippines Foundation.