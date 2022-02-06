MANILA – Mariel Rodriguez does not think she will still come back as a host of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Rodriguez said this in response to one of her followers during an online Q&A on her Instagram page.

“Babalik ka pa ba mag host sa PBB?” the netizen asked.

While using a photo of her with Toni Gonzaga and Bianca Gonzalez in the background, Rodriguez wrote: “Hindi na po siguro, I think they are doing good with their hosts now.”

She, however, mentioned that PBB will always give her “the best memories.”

Rodriguez, Gonzaga and Gonzalez first worked together as co-hosts of PBB.

Several years later, all three still consider each other close friends even though they do not get to spend much time together anymore.

Fondly dubbed the “Kuya’s Angels” when they were still hosting the ABS-CBN reality show, the three describe their relationship like that of real-life sisters’.

Gonzaga, Gonzalez and Rodriguez are all married now to Paul Soriano, JC Intal and Robin Padilla, respectively. Something that they also share in common is that they are doting moms to their loving children.

