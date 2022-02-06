Lovi's boyfriend surprises her with birthday greeting on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Lovi Poe was pleasantly surprised by a video greeting from her boyfriend Montey Blencowe for her birthday.

The clip was aired on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday just before her birthday production number, as she marks the first time she celebrated the occasion as a Kapamilya.

“Gusto ko po magpasalamat sa ASAP family. Grabe naman yung pa-surprise niyo sa akin. Lahat ng malalapit sa puso ko nandoon sa birthday greeting. Thank you so much for that,” Poe said after her performance.

Commenting on her boyfriend’s message, Poe said: “Hindi niyo mapapagawa 'yun kasi mahiyain siya. Hindi niya nga kaya mag-picture taking. The fact na na-convince niyo siya, mag video greeting, ang galing niyo guys.”

In the video greeting, Blencowe shared what he thinks makes Poe shine.

“She is the most selfless person I think I’ve ever met. She really has a heart of gold. She puts people before herself,” he said.

Finally sharing his personal message, he added: “Happy, happy birthday, Lovi. Now that borders have opened up, I’m so excited that I can finally fly to Manila to come see you. I miss you a lot. I love you. I will see you very soon.”

Poe said they will see each other after her locked-in tapings for iWantTFC’s “Sleep with Me” and Dreamscape Entertainment’s “Flower of Evil.”