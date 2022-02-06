Jodi Sta. Maria recalls searching for biological dad as a teen

MANILA – Jodi Sta. Maria, in a rare occasion, opened up about how she looked for her biological father growing up since it was only her mom who singlehandedly raised her.

Speaking with Karen Davila for the latter’s vlog, Sta. Maria said she was about 14 or 15 when she started wondering where her father has been all her life.

“Doon ako nag-start mapaisip na kung may mom ako, then nasaan na yung dad? My mom would always tell us na he’s abroad, working. Later on ko na lang nalaman what really happened between them. My mom was about four months pregnant with me when my dad left her. She was left on her own to raise me,” she said.

When she finally got into showbiz, Sta. Maria said that’s when she eagerly looked for her dad unknown to her mom.

“To cut the long story short, nakahanap ako ng [connection] and this person gave me a website na puntahan ko daw. Tinype ko yung name ko and nandoon ako sa family tree. So nagkaroon na ng mukha yung dad ko,” she said.

“Hanap ako nang hanap. It took me about 10 years to finally put the pieces of the puzzle together na, ‘Ah ito yun.’ Until I asked [my mom] if this guy is my dad. She said yes,” she added.

Unfortunately, Sta. Maria was not able to personally meet her father because he was already long gone at the time she knew who he was.

“When I found out who he was, he was long gone na. He passed away 2001. I was able to meet yung other children niya, yung cousin niya, yung ibang family members niya. Nakilala ko naman yung side na yun ng family.”

Sta. Maria stressed that she did not grow up harboring hatred towards her father for not being around.

“Kasi my mom would always tell us na nasa ibang bansa nagwo-work. Hindi na talaga siya napag-usapan. Okay naman kami. Wala ka namang hahanapin kasi hindi mo naman kinagisnan eh. Pero nung medyo lumaki ako, doon ko lang medyo na-feel na parang kailangan ko man lang ng acknowledgment. Hindi ako manggugulo or manghihingi ng kahit ano. Gusto ko lang sabihin mo sa akin na anak mo ako.”

While she did not get that acknowledgment, Sta. Maria is grateful that her profound relationship with God filled that void.

“Malaking bagay yung pagkakaroon ko ng relationship with God. Yes I may not have an earthly father but I have a heavenly Father who loves me so much and who would never reject me, and accept me for who I am.”