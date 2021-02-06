'Tawag' Grand Finals: Top 3 compete in final showdown

Watch more in iWantTFC

And then there were three.

Ayegee Paredes, JM Yosures, and Rachell Laylo have a shot at winning the fourth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" after garnering the highest number of combined judges' scores and text votes among the competition's 6 finalists.

Contestants Nikole Kyle Bernido, Emmar Cabilogan, and Makki Lucino did not make the final cut.

Paredes was first to perform and kicked off the battle with a medley of Rey Valera hits.

Yosures presented next and gave a string of Lady Gaga covers before Laylo took the stage with memorable Aegis tunes with soaring notes.

The winner will be determined via a mix of the judges' scores and online and text votes.