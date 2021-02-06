'Tawag' Grand Finals: Rachell Laylo shines with Shirley Bassey cover

Watch more in iWantTFC



Rachell Laylo from Batangas was the last contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fourth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" this Saturday.

Laylo saved the best for last in the first round of the contest as she received a standing ovation after belting out Shirley Bassey's "This is my Life."

Nyoy Volante was simply amazed by Laylo's performance. "You are a force to be reckoned with. Sa galing mong 'yan nakahanap ka pa ng improvement."

Laylo is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Ayegee Paredes, Nikole Kyle Bernido, Emmar Cabilogan, Makki Lucino, and JM Yosures.