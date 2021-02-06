'Tawag' Grand Finals: Nikole Kyle Bernido thrills with cover of Sia's 'Alive'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nikole Kyle Bernido from Cagayan de Oro City was the fifth contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fourth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" this Saturday.

Bernido showcased her versatility by singing "Alive" by Australian singer Sia.

The Voice champion Mitoy Yonting considered Bernido a "soldier of music."

"Isa ka ring sundalo, sundalo ng musika. Pinaglalaban mo 'yung dapat na pinaglalaban mo."

Bernido is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Ayegee Paredes, Rachell Laylo, Emmar Cabilogan, Makki Lucino, and JM Yosures.