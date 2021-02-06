'Tawag' Grand Finals: Makki Lucino wows with emotional cover of "Hiling"

Watch more in iWantTFC

Resbaker Makki Lucino from Sorsogon was the first contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fourth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" this Saturday.

Lucino showed off an emotional rendition of Mark Carpio's "Hiling."

Singer Kyla commended the emotion Lucino gave to his performance.

"May abilidad kang ilipad ang performance mo," she said.

Lucino is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Emmar Cabilogan, Rachell Laylo, JM Yosures, Ayegee Paredes, and Nikole Kyle Bernido.