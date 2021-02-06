'Tawag' Grand Finals: JM Yosures gets standing ovation for 'House of the Rising Sun' cover

Watch more in iWantTFC

JM Yosures from Taguig City was the fourth contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fourth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" this Saturday.

Yosures, who dedicated his performance to his biological father, impressed the judges with his powerful rendition of "House of the Rising Sun" by The Animals.

Host and singer Karylle felt excited with Yosures' act in the contest. "Nangingiliti ka sa mga choices mo. Para kang nandudukot ng organs. Parang nabulabog sila sa loob."

Yosures is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Ayegee Paredes, Rachell Laylo, Emmar Cabilogan, Makki Lucino, and Nikole Kyle Bernido.

