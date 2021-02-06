'Tawag' Grand Finals: Emmar Cabilogan inspires with "Magsimula Ka"

Watch more in iWantTFC

Emmar Cabilogan from Leyte was the third contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fourth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" this Saturday.

Cabilogan, who admitted he is not 100% okay, sang his version of "Magsimula Ka" by Leo Valdez.

Singer Jed Madela praised how Cabilogan maximized his voice. "You never gave up. Iyon ang dapat mong ipagpatuloy. Napaka-solid ng boses mo."

Cabilogan is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Ayegee Paredes, Rachell Laylo, JM Yosures, Makki Lucino, and Nikole Kyle Bernido.

