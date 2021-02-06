'Tawag' Grand Finals: Ayegee Paredes receives standing ovation from judges

Watch more in iWantTFC

Power belter Ayegee Paredes from Bukidnon was the second contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fourth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" this Saturday.

Paredes received a standing ovation from the Hurados after a thrilling version of Whitney Houston's "All the Man That I Need."

Erik Santos called Paredes' performance as brilliant and powerful.

"Ang hirap na nung kanta pero pinahirap mo pa. Palagi kang handa at wala kang pinapalampas na moment."

Paredes is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Emmar Cabilogan, Rachell Laylo, JM Yosures, Makki Lucino, and Nikole Kyle Bernido.

