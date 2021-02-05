‘Selos o dedma?’ Luis, Jessy name which celebs they would get jealous over

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano at one point pretended to have a fight over the latter’s ‘ex-girlfriend,’ Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, in Mendiola’s latest vlog. YouTube: Jessy Mendiola

MANILA — “Buo pa ang relasyon, tuloy pa ang kasal!”

This was Luis Manzano’s playful remark after playing with his fiancée Jessy Mendiola the viral “Jojowain o Totropahin” game, on top of another challenge, “Pagseselosan o Dededmahin,” featuring their showbiz colleagues.

Their exchange of answers was part of Mendiola’s latest vlog on YouTube, released on Friday.

Manzano did not mind admitting he would get jealous of Zanjoe Marudo and Jericho Rosales, saying they are Mendiola’s type physically, given the hypothetical situation that the actress is single and they are all courting her at the same time.

Mendiola earlier said in the vlog that her traditional type is tall, dark, and mysterious — qualities that fit both Marudo and Rosales, Manzano pointed out.

Mendiola, meanwhile, said that given the same hypothetical situation, she would get jealous of Yam Concepcion and Kylie Verzosa.

Concepcion, according to Mendiola, is Manzano’s type — “cool, maganda, magaling umarte.” Verzosa, meanwhile, lives up to her beauty-queen title, Mendiola explained, saying that even women are awed by her looks.

Other celebrities included in both games include Maja Salvador, Carlo Aquino, Bela Padilla, Enchong Dee, and a number of foreign stars.

Watch the entire episode below: