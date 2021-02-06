‘Naloka ako!’ Heart says ex, who doesn’t follow her on social media, ‘accidentally’ likes her photo

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista. Instagram: @iamhearte

MANILA — Does Heart Evangelista “stalk” any of her former boyfriends on social media?

“Sila siguro, char,” the actress quipped in response to the question from an Instagram follower, as seen in her Stories update on Friday.

Evangelista then explained why the opposite may be the case, writing, “Na-like pa nga accidentally ng isa pic ko — and he doesn’t follow me.”

“Medyo naloka ako. Buti na lang cutie pic ko with a dog,” she said, in jest.

Evangelista’s known ex-boyfriends include actors John Prats, Jericho Rosales, and Daniel Matsunaga.

She did give a serious answer, as she shared a photo of her husband of six years, former senator and incumbent Sorosogon governor Chiz Escudero.

“My answer is no,” she said. “If you marry someone as amazing as this guy? The others are just dust particles in outer space. Thank you Lord napakahusay mo sa turn of events.”

This not the first time Evangelista, 35, has addressed questions pertaining to her past relationships.

In 2019, she similarly joked about being an “unforgettable” partner, when asked by a fan whether she would be willing to befriend again a former flame.

“Ang problem ‘di nila bet makipag friends sa akin. Kaloka,” she said. “But thank you pa rin for the movie-like memories. Mahirap ba ako kalimutan? Char! Eme lang!”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC